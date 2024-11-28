Stephen Bailey Sells 801 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Match Group by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
