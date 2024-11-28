STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 108.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM opened at $25.40 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.57.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

