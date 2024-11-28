StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
AWX opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.80. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.38.
Avalon Company Profile
Featured Stories
