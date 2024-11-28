StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.80. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

