StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.51 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

