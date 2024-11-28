Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SUBCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.
Subsea 7 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
About Subsea 7
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
