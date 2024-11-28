Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.68 and traded as high as $22.90. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 79,772 shares trading hands.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $275.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,022 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

