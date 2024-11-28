Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

FNF stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

