Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 43.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 68,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,797,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,728,000 after acquiring an additional 127,274 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 31.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -760.00%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

