Swedbank AB Purchases 51,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Moderna by 230.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,147 shares of company stock valued at $76,245. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.26.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.28.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

