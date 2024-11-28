Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Jonathan Neman Sells 14,745 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $663,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,860,260. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Jonathan Neman sold 20,937 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $838,108.11.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $40,410.10.

On Friday, September 13th, Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $597,061.60.

On Monday, September 9th, Jonathan Neman sold 7,400 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $213,194.00.

Shares of SG opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 2.32. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $45.12.

SG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Sweetgreen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 98.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

