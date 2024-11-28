T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 239.2% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IDAI traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 374,400,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,747. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. T Stamp has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

