T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 239.2% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
T Stamp Price Performance
IDAI traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 374,400,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,747. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. T Stamp has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.50.
About T Stamp
