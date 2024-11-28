Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Table Trac Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TBTC stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

