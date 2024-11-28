Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Table Trac Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of TBTC stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.
Table Trac Company Profile
