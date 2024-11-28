Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.92. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.62.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.23.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.