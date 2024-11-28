Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Buys Shares of 131 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VBR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.82. 338,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,928. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $162.52 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

