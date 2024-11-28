Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Buys Shares of 1,363 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $550.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $416.57 and a 52 week high of $552.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.