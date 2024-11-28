Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Purchases Shares of 42,777 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,675,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 37.7% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $601.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,669,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,431. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $455.41 and a 1-year high of $604.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

