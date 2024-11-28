TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 122.2% in November

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Price Performance

Shares of TCCPY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 40,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. TechnoPro has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

