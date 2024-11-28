TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TechTarget

TechTarget Trading Down 5.1 %

TechTarget stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $912.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,455,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,042,000 after buying an additional 60,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 513,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 82,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 495,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.