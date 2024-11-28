Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in November

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLGPY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 54,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,352. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. Telstra Group has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

Telstra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.