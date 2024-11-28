Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in November

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Telstra Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TLGPY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 54,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,352. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. Telstra Group has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $13.90.
Telstra Group Company Profile
