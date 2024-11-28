Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 2,343 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $100,139.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,415.12. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Get Tenable alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 658.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.