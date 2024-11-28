Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,607 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 506,094 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 30.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 495.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.64 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.