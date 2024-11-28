Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Up 6,800.0% in November

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

