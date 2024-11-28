The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Hyperion Capital Advisors LP

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 4.4% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,189,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,485,000 after buying an additional 493,264 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,193,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,142,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,532,000 after buying an additional 331,846 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,014,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $82.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

