The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Holdings Lifted by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP owned 0.66% of Eastern worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eastern during the second quarter valued at $134,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Eastern by 719.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eastern by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Eastern stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 million, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently -42.72%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

