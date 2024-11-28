The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Update

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the October 31st total of 639,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Magnificent Seven ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Magnificent Seven ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Magnificent Seven ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnificent Seven ETF alerts:

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAGS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,394. The firm has a market cap of $884.34 million, a PE ratio of 124.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. Magnificent Seven ETF has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnificent Seven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnificent Seven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.