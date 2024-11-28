The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.94% of Generac worth $88,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

