The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,032 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $58,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

