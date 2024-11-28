The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in New York Times by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in New York Times by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

