The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Holdings Lifted by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,321 shares during the quarter. The Pennant Group comprises approximately 2.0% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,505,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

