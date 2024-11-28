Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a growth of 1,360.5% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Thor Explorations Trading Up 2.4 %
THXPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
