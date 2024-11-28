Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a growth of 1,360.5% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Thor Explorations Trading Up 2.4 %

THXPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

