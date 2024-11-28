Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

TIRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 5,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,903. Tian Ruixiang has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

