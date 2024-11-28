Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,824,600 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the October 31st total of 1,555,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance
TWMIF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,150. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.