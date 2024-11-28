Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,824,600 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the October 31st total of 1,555,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

TWMIF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,150. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

