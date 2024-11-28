Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the October 31st total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,100.0 days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

Shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock remained flat at $23.56 during trading on Thursday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

