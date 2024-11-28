Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,725 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $211,869.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 515,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,126,992.28. This trade represents a 0.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 6,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $57.74.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is presently -10,610.08%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.