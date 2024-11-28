Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,430 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $754.87 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $735.95 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $921.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,022.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

