Townsquare Capital LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.05.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $280.07 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.