Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $394.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $272.34 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,855 shares of company stock worth $12,572,756 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

