TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.29), with a volume of 268266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.34).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at TP ICAP Group

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 240.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,015.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.00.

In related news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 96,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.22), for a total transaction of £246,339.36 ($312,296.35). Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

