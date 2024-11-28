Traders Purchase Large Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,592.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.29. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

