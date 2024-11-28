Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the October 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of TARK traded down $42.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.24. 72,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,897. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02.

Get Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP owned 0.10% of Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Company Profile

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.