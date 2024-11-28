Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Short Interest Update

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,500 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the October 31st total of 889,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.71% of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SARK traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 138,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $48.54 and a 1-year high of $132.54.

About Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

