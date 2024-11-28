Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 49,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.39 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

