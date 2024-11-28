Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 383 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

