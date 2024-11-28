Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.63. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.71 and a 12 month high of $99.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

