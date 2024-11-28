Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $65,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 766.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $169.68 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

