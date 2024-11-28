Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,263,000 after buying an additional 190,228 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 91,574 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

FITB stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.