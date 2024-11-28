Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.82.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BBY opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.83%.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

