Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

