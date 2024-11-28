Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,112.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $77.63.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.