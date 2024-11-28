Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 431 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 431 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

SE opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.40 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

